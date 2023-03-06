Crime Man allegedly had loaded gun in New Bedford trampoline park Chantra Say, 32, of Fall River, was arrested Saturday night.

A Fall River man and convicted felon brought a loaded gun into the Funz Trampoline Park in New Bedford on Saturday night, city police there said in a Facebook post. No shots were fired, and officers arrested the man — 32-year-old Chantra Say — that night.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. for reports of a male in possession of a firearm. According to police, when Say spotted the officers, he attempted to pass a bag off to someone else in the park, who refused it. He then allegedly tossed the bag into a nearby garbage bin. When the officers later retrieved it, they found a 9 mm handgun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition inside, police said.

Say was allegedly uncooperative with police during his arrest, resisting handcuffs and refusing to provide his name.

Say was already on probation out of Bristol Superior Court for attempted murder and possession of a firearm charges related to a 2010 Fall River shooting. As a result of Saturday’s incident, he was charged with carrying a high-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.