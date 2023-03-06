Crime T police seek ‘genius’ who stuck their face in security camera to vandalize it "When we review footage & capture your image we'll be in touch," MBTA Transit police tweeted.

MBTA Transit police had a message for the perpetrator after security cameras at the Quincy Adams station in Quincy were apparently vandalized.

It’s not clear when exactly the incident occurred, but the agency tweeted about it on Saturday.

“To the genius who vandalized our security cameras at #MBTA Quincy Adams Station,” the agency wrote. “You do realize prior to you blacking out the lens you are on camera ?? When we review footage & capture your image we’ll be in touch.”

When asked for more information including whether the footage was clear enough and whether the suspect tried to conceal their face, Superintendent Richard Sullivan replied, “We are investigating.”

Advertisement:

No further information was immediately available.

To the genius who vandalized our security cameras at #MBTA Quincy Adams Station. You do realize prior to you blacking out the lens you are on camera ?? When we review footage & capture your image we'll be in touch. pic.twitter.com/ht7r7cGBPo — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 4, 2023