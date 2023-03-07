Crime Roxbury murder suspect arrested following fatal shooting Saturday Police arrested 36-year-old Austin Dillon from Dorchester after receiving a warrant for Saturday's fatal shooting. A man was shot and killed on Weaver Way in Roxbury Saturday afternoon. Nick Stoico/The Boston Globe.

Boston police have arrested Austin Dillon, the man suspected of shooting and killing someone in Roxbury on Saturday, the department announced on Tuesday.

Police arrested Dillon, a 36-year-old from Dorchester, on Monday without incident near 9 Rozella St. after receiving a warrant. Police say the fatal shooting occurred around 3:31 p.m. March 4 in the area of 109 Weaver Way in Roxbury. The department also said that Dillon will likely be arraigned in Roxbury District Court and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The department could not provide any additional details regarding the victim.

The death is the city’s eighth homicide this year, according to The Boston Globe, and city officials including Mayor Michelle Wu released statements describing how Boston plans to better respond and limit street violence NBC10 Boston reported.

“We will not stop until violence is eradicated in our city,” Wu said. “I personally go through the data weekly, visit BPD during their meetings when they’re discussing Citywide trends, and stay in touch with them regarding when we need to draw on other resources and coordinate other agencies with a particular focus on youth safety.”

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information should contact the department at (617) 343-4470.