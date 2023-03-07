Crime Cambridge man arrested for alleged ‘lewd act’ on Red Line train Police said the man is also the suspect wanted in a "similar act" that occurred in February.

A Cambridge man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing multiple lewd acts on the MBTA, according to transit police.

Calebre Predelus, 23, was taken into custody Monday for “open and gross lewdness” after he allegedly performed a “lewd act” in front of a woman traveling on a Red Line train from the JFK/UMass station to Quincy Center.

Transit police said the woman told officers that Predelus sat across from her around 9:30 a.m., staring at her and laughing while he committed the act. She took a photo of him, which she shared with officers who responded to Quincy Center Station. The officers then used the photograph to locate Predelus on the stopped train, taking him into custody, according to police.

In addition to Monday’s incident, transit police identified Predelus as the suspect wanted for similar acts on the MBTA earlier this year. They allege that on Feb. 1, he was the suspect who “committed a lewd act while staring” at a woman on a Red Line train.

Cambridge man arrested for Open & Gross Lewdness. We allege he is also involved in other similar acts on the #MBTA Red Line. https://t.co/g1YvBscm8U — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 7, 2023

ID Sought: 2/1 at 10AM Red Line train near JFK. Female reported a male committed a lewd act while staring at her. Recognize this person of interest / Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 pic.twitter.com/pbLIrfFKNv — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 17, 2023