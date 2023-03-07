Cambridge man arrested for alleged ‘lewd act’ on Red Line train

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Cambridge man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing multiple lewd acts on the MBTA, according to transit police.
Calebre Predelus, 23, was taken into custody Monday for “open and gross lewdness” after he allegedly performed a “lewd act” in front of a woman traveling on a Red Line train from the JFK/UMass station to Quincy Center.
Transit police said the woman told officers that Predelus sat across from her around 9:30 a.m., staring at her and laughing while he committed the act. She took a photo of him, which she shared with officers who responded to Quincy Center Station. The officers then used the photograph to locate Predelus on the stopped train, taking him into custody, according to police.
In addition to Monday’s incident, transit police identified Predelus as the suspect wanted for similar acts on the MBTA earlier this year. They allege that on Feb. 1, he was the suspect who “committed a lewd act while staring” at a woman on a Red Line train.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.