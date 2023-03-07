Crime Lottery Store in Downtown Crossing robbed at gunpoint A man robbed the store on Winter Street late Monday afternoon.

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a robbery at The Lottery Store in Downtown Crossing, according to a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

A man held the store owner and his wife at gunpoint and stole money from the register, NBC10 Boston reports. The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Monday; there were no injuries, BPD says. The suspect fled on foot and has not been found.

Store owner Karl Volker told NBC that he has been with the store for decades and this has never happened.

“You hear about these things, and until it happens, you don’t believe it kind of,” he said.

Volker said that the robber also threatened a customer. He added that he was surprised his store was targeted, considering it’s located in such a busy area.

“It’s not like some side alleys and side streets where nobody is around,” he said.