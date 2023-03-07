Crime

T police: Car hit MBTA bus and sped off, leaving bumper — and plate — behind

MBTA Transit Police accused the driver of hitting the bus while attempting an illegal U-turn in the area of Columbus Avenue and Bray Street.

By Heather Alterisio

A driver allegedly crashed their car into an MBTA bus in Roxbury on Sunday night and fled the scene, according to MBTA Transit Police.

In a tweet Monday morning, the agency accused the driver of hitting the bus while attempting an illegal U-turn in the area of Columbus Avenue and Bray Street around 8:30 p.m.

Transit police seemed confident that they would be able to identify the suspect though, noting that the vehicle’s bumper came off and was left behind at the scene — license plate still attached.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, the agency said.