Crime Former N.H. bus driver accused of kicking, pouring water on students with disabilities Police called the driver's actions "completely unacceptable" and "disturbing."

A New Hampshire woman was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting multiple students with disabilities that were riding on a school bus she drove.

Virene Poliquin, 68, of Hudson, N.H. is facing nine assault charges connected to an incident that took place on Feb.17, Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said in a press conference Tuesday.

Virene Poliquin. Hudson Police Department

Poliquin allegedly assaulted three different students between the ages of 5 and 6. She kicked, slapped, and grabbed at students, police said. Poliquin covered a student’s mouth with her hand and poured water on a student, Dionne added.

Police said she assaulted one student seven times and the other two students once each. All of the alleged assaults happened on a bus on Feb. 17. Students were heading home from school at the time.

There were no injuries, and an investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine if Poliquin assaulted students at any other time while working as a bus driver.

The incident was reported to Hudson School District officials on Feb. 20 by a parent, Superintendent Daniel Moulis said.

Dionne told reporters that he reviewed a video of the alleged assaults.

“I’ve been a police officer a long time. Needless to say, there are not too many events that make me pause when reviewing a case. This incident did so,” Dionne said. “The victims in this case are among our most vulnerable. Poliquin’s actions are completely unacceptable, disturbing and without justification under the law.”

The bus Poliquin drove is owned by Durham School Services. The company has cooperated with police and continues to do so, Dionne said.

Poliquin began working for Durham School Services in 2017, Moulis said. Officials did not say whether a background check was performed at the time. She is no longer working for the company.

The District has been in contact with the families of the students that were on the bus at the time, Moulis said.

“The actions of the driver were wrong, and violated the trust of our students, and our parents,” Moulis said.

Poliquin posted $500 cash bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua Circuit Court on April 6.