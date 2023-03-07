Crime Somerville man found guilty for role in Capitol insurrection Prosecutors said that Noah Bacon covered a security camera with a "Don't Tread on Me" flag and tried to keep a breached door open so that other rioters could access the building. Images of Noah Bacon captured from CSPAN video footage taken on the floor of the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021. These photos were presented in an FBI document. USAO/FBI

A federal jury unanimously convicted a Somerville man on six charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.

Related Jan. 6 coverage: FBI arrests 2 area men in connection with Capitol riots

On Thursday, Noah Bacon, 29, was found guilty on a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; entering and remaining in the gallery of either House of Congress; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted.

Advertisement:

“According to the government’s evidence, on Jan. 6, 2021, Bacon was among a mob of rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds,” the statement said.

Bacon breached the Capitol Building via the Senate Wing Door around 2:15 p.m., prosecutors said.

Over the course of approximately 50 minutes, he walked through multiple areas of the building, including the Senate Chamber where he sat for about 10 minutes, officials said.

Prosecutors said that Bacon covered a security camera with a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag and tried to keep a breached door open so that other rioters could access the building.

Bacon, who was arrested June 30, 2021, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

Bacon could face up to 20 years in prison for the felony charge of obstruction and a combined maximum of 3 1/2 years in prison for the five misdemeanor charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. All charges also carry potential financial penalties.

More than 985 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection, the statement noted. An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.