Several ‘high-end’ cars stolen from Waltham dealership, police say

Police are investigating after several pricey cars were stolen from a Waltham dealership Tuesday.

Waltham police responded to Eastside Motoring at 265 Bear Hill Road for a larceny report and learned that multiple high-end vehicles and car parts were missing, the department said in a press release. Boston.com has reached out to Eastside for comment.

Waltham police did not say how many cars were stolen, or what make they were. Eastside’s website lists a variety of brands that include Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, among others.

Massachusetts State Police are working on the investigation with Waltham police detectives, according to the press release. A state police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Anyone with information on the theft can call the Waltham police detective division at 781-314-3550.

