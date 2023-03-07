Several ‘high-end’ cars stolen from Waltham dealership, police say

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating after several pricey cars were stolen from a Waltham dealership Tuesday.
Waltham police responded to Eastside Motoring at 265 Bear Hill Road for a larceny report and learned that multiple high-end vehicles and car parts were missing, the department said in a press release. Boston.com has reached out to Eastside for comment.
Waltham police did not say how many cars were stolen, or what make they were. Eastside’s website lists a variety of brands that include Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, among others.
Massachusetts State Police are working on the investigation with Waltham police detectives, according to the press release. A state police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
Anyone with information on the theft can call the Waltham police detective division at 781-314-3550.
