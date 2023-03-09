Crime Nashua police levy riot charges following investigation into February brawl at high school basketball game Most of the students charged are juveniles, but three — a 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds, all from Nashua — will be tried as adults in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Ten students have been arrested following an alleged riot at a high school basketball game in Nashua last month.

The incident took place Feb. 7 at a game between Nashua High School North and Manchester Memorial High School, involving students and players from both schools, Nashua police noted in a release Wednesday.

“A detail officer was present at the game but as the incident quickly unfolded, the officer was overwhelmed by the number of students involved,” police said, noting that additional officers responded to the scene following a report of a disturbance.

An investigation by school resource officers and Nashua school staff and administrators led police to arrest 10 students — many from Nashua High School North — on riot charges, authorities said.

Advertisement:

Most of the students will be charged as juveniles in Nashua District Court, so no further information will be available to the public.

Three students — a 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds, all from Nashua — will be tried as adults in Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District, police said.

These three suspects could each face up to seven years in prison, as a riot charge is considered a Class B felony, police said.

“The Nashua Police Department, along with the Nashua School District, have zero tolerance for violent or other dangerous behaviors on school grounds,” police noted. “Student safety is paramount during school hours or during after school activities. Students that engage in this type behavior will be held

accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with further information related to this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.