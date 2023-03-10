Crime $25,000 reward offered for information regarding mail carrier robbery in Randolph Authorities are asking people with information to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. The U.S Postal Inspectional Service is offering up to $25,000 for information on the robbery of a mail carrier in Randolph, Massachusetts. U.S. Postal Inspectional Services

United States Postal Inspectional Services (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding the robbery of a mail carrier in Randolph.

The robbery occurred Wednesday at approximately 1:50 p.m. near Canton Street, where the carrier was approached by a suspect described as a “Black male, approximately 5’7″, wearing a black puffy jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.”

While USPIS did not provide any information regarding what was taken, they say that the mail carrier was not injured during the incident. Officials also did not say if the suspect wielded a weapon.

Authorities are asking people with information to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement,” and provide the reference case number 3989020. They are also advising against taking action to apprehend the suspect.

USPIS says that all provided information will be kept confidential, and that there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

In 2021, USPIS reported 253 robberies. And according to NBC10 Boston, prosecutors say that, excluding this case, there have been at least 12 assaults against mail carriers since July of last year, with about half involving a weapon.

