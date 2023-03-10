Police seek vehicle involved in Worcester highway shooting

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a car that reportedly shot at another vehicle on a highway in Worcester Wednesday night.
Police said that troopers assigned to the Holden Barracks responded to reports of a blue Toyota Rav4 struck with “numerous rounds of ammunition” on Route 290 westbound in the area of Exit 16/Route 146 in Worcester on Wednesday, between 8:10 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.
Nobody was injured during the incident and police say that the suspected car is a black Cadillac sedan.
Anyone with information is advised to contact Trooper Scott Lucas at State Police-Holden by calling 508-829-8410.
