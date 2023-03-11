Crime Stoneham police arrest minor after attempted carjacking, chase Investigators are warning of a recent uptick in motor vehicle thefts in the area. A car crashed into a home on Franklin Street in Stoneham Friday after a chase. Courtesy/Stoneham Police Department

Stoneham police arrested a minor on Friday afternoon following a car chase and brief foot pursuit.

The juvenile, a male from Woburn, was released into a parent’s custody later that day, according to police. Investigators didn’t release details about his age or whether he’d face any charges.

Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said officers received a “be-on-the-lookout” alert after a white Audi was reported stolen in Winchester.

Investigators said the Audi was later involved in an attempted carjacking in Medford. Police there pursued the car onto Interstate 93 north but lost contact with it, according to a statement.

Around 5:30 p.m., a police officer spotted the Audi in Stoneham near the intersection of Main and South streets and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, according to officials.

The Audi led the officer on a car chase, traveling north on Main Street, then turning right onto Summer Street, left onto Pond Street, and right onto Franklin Street, where the car crashed into a house, according to authorities. The home suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said at least three juveniles fled from the scene of the crash. The officer chased one of them down and took him into custody, according to officials.

There’s no word on the whereabouts of the other juvenile suspects, though Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene with two K-9s and its Air Wing to track them down, according to the statement.

Following the incident, police warned of a recent uptick in motor vehicle thefts in the area and advised motorists to lock their cars and not leave vehicles running if they make a quick stop.