Crime Northborough police seek driver who fled crash site The crash happened Saturday night and police have not seen the suspect since.

Northborough police are searching for a driver who fled after crashing their vehicle Saturday night, according to the Northborough Police Department. The department reported that it believes the suspect may be staying with a family member.

NPD plans to put out a warrant for the individual’s arrest, but has called off help from Westborough and state police, who assisted in the search Saturday.

Police report that they last had eyes on the suspect Saturday night. The person was allegedly behind the Northborough Water Department building on School Street. The suspect was then believed to be near School Street and Brigham Street.

Advertisement:

A helicopter and K9s assisted in the search.

Further details have not been made available, but NPD said it plans to provide updates through its Facebook or other social media.