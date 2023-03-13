Crime Man, 42, stabbed to death in domestic incident in Blackstone A 32-year-old man is facing charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

A 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a domestic incident in Blackstone on Saturday morning, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Blackstone police responded to the scene at a residence on Blackstone Street around 11:15 a.m., a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said via email.

Authorities found the man suffering from stab wounds inside the home and transported him to a Rhode Island hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by local and state police led authorities to arrest a 32-year-old man. He is now facing charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

“Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the identities of the suspect and victim will not be released at this time,” the district attorney’s office noted.

The suspect was expected to be arraigned Monday in Uxbridge District Court.

Blackstone police Chief Gregory Gilmore noted that this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public, according to the district attorney’s office.