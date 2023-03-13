Crime 3 teens arrested after Stoneham car chase in stolen vehicle The driver crashed the car into a house on Franklin Street, ending the chase.

Stoneham police arrested three Woburn teens after they allegedly stole a vehicle and prompted a car chase Friday, police said Saturday in a release.

The 18-year-old and two 16-year-old males are charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. The driver – one of the 16-year-old teens – will face seven other charges, including failure to stop for police and speeding.

Police got reports Friday afternoon of a stolen white Audi sedan in Winchester. The vehicle was later reported to be involved with an attempted carjacking in Medford, a Friday statement said. A short chase occurred on I-93 North before police lost the car.

When officers later located the vehicle around 5:30 p.m. near Main and South streets in Stoneham, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. They say the driver did not stop and eventually crashed into a home on Franklin Street, resulting in minor damage.

All three males are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time and were reported to have fled on foot following the crash. Officers pursued in a foot chase, but were only able to capture one of the 16-year-olds, who they claim was driving the vehicle.

He was the only one initially apprehended. Others were later identified through investigation and brought in.

After official complaints are filed Monday, a name for the 18-year-old should be released and court dates will then be set.

State, Winchester, and Woburn police helped Stoneham with its investigation.

Stoneham police say car thefts are on the rise in the area and car owners should be vigilant and make sure their vehicles are locked.