Crime Have you seen them? 3 men added to Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives list All three are wanted for homicide. Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police added three men to its most wanted list on Monday, and all of the men are wanted for homicide, according to a state police Facebook post.

The men are 33-year-old Luis Soto, 36-year-old Jerome Fordham, and 24-year-old David Lynch.

Soto is wanted for shooting two men in a Brockton Dollar Tree in January, one of whom died. Fordham is suspected to have shot a man in Taunton in November, and Lynch allegedly shot and killed a man in Brockton the same month.

“Each of these suspects, according to evidence meticulously gathered by State Police and local detectives, committed the ultimate crime of taking the life of another,” said Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr. in the post. “Our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section is working to track them wherever they try to run or hide, so that we may speak for their victims.”

The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Mawn said anyone with information should reach out to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE ADD THREE HOMICIDE SUSPECTS TO LIST OF MOST WANTED FUGITIVEShttps://t.co/YYWhuzFyvI pic.twitter.com/cutmG1RtB9 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2023