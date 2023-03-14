Crime Feds: Doctor from Winchester, Amherst had hidden camera devices containing child sex abuse videos, images Bradford Ferrick, 32, was arrested by the FBI at his Winchester home Tuesday.

A Massachusetts resident doctor, specializing in family medicine, has been accused of possessing more than 80 devices containing child sex abuse materials, including a hidden camera bracelet that recorded at least two videos of medical exams, according to criminal complaint documents.

Bradford Ferrick, 32, of Winchester and Amherst, was arrested by the FBI at his Winchester home Tuesday morning and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ office said in a statement.

Multiple searches of Ferrick’s residences in Winchester and Amherst led authorities to recover at least 80 devices containing child sex abuse images and videos, federal prosecutors said.

Ferrick started his medical residency with a focus on family medicine this past July with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine. He did rotations at facilities in at least Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield, officials said.

During a search of his Winchester residence on Feb. 13, state officials said they found 61 devices — including external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems, and SD cards — which allegedly contained thousands of images and videos of suspected child sex abuse materials.

Ferrick was arrested and released on home confinement after he posted bail in Woburn District Court.

On Feb. 17, state officials conducted another search of his home in Winchester and recovered 11 more devices, which allegedly contained sex abuse materials depicting victims who appear to be between the ages of 6 and 11.

Authorities searched a separate residence Ferrick was renting in Amherst on Feb. 21, leading them to seize eight more devices, including multiple hidden camera systems and USB storage devices. One of the hidden camera devices, which was designed to be worn as a bracelet, allegedly contained at least two videos of Ferrick administering medical exams.

Investigators allege that two minors can be heard and partially seen in the recordings.

A forensic review of all devices seized at both of Ferrick’s homes in Winchester and Amherst remains ongoing.

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child,” Rollins said in a statement. “Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Members of the public with questions, concerns, or information relating to this case are asked to visit https://forms.fbi.gov/FerrickInvestigation.

“As members of law enforcement, the safety of children is our highest priority,” Rollins said. “Together, in close cooperation with the medical facilities where Dr. Ferrick was employed, we will do all that we can to identify the duration and scope of his alleged offenses and proceed accordingly and expeditiously.”