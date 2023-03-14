Crime Police seek 13-year-old girl missing out of Dorchester Jamilianiz Montanez was last seen Wednesday morning near 530 Blue Hill Avenue.

Boston police are seeking help in the search for 13-year-old Jamilianiz Montanez from Dorchester, according to a department release. She was last seen Wednesday morning near 530 Blue Hill Ave.

Montanez is described as a Hispanic female, around 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black, with her black and red hair in a bun.

Police say she is known to hang out in the Franklin Hill area.

Those with information are being asked to contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Jamilianiz Montanez of Dorchester https://t.co/J0numCmxpc pic.twitter.com/2lxq9eF7Sc — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 13, 2023