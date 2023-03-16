Crime Easthampton woman, 23, charged in stabbing death of man she lived with Jean Marie Echevarria was ordered held without bail in connection to the killing of Brennan David Bleau, 23.

A 23-year-old Easthampton woman charged for allegedly stabbing a man she lived with to death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Jean Marie Echevarria was arraigned in Northampton District Court on a single charge of murder in connection to the stabbing that killed Brennan David Bleau, 23, prosecutors said.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, authorities responded to a 911 call around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At the pair’s Culdaff Street apartment, police found Bleau critically injured from multiple stab wounds, prosecutors said.

He was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died soon after 4 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Echevarria was arrested at the scene, officials said.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Jacklyn Connly ordered Echevarria held without bail. A pre-trial conference is set for April 12.

According to prosecutors, the case is the first homicide in Hampshire County so far this year and the first in Easthampton since 2012, when Ryan Welch was charged for the murder of his girlfriend, Jessica Ann Pripstein.

Welch was convicted in 2014 and is now serving a life sentence, officials said.