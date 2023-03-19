Crime Salem police ask for help IDing person who abandoned pit bulls on city streets Four malnourished pit bulls have been recovered by police. Salem police found pit bulls abandoned on city streets Sunday morning. Salem Police Department

Salem police are asking the public for help identifying the person or people responsible for abandoning at least four malnourished pit bulls on streets across the city.

Police said in a news release that in the early hours of Sunday morning, they received several calls reporting that someone was abandoning dogs on different streets across the city.

Two pit bulls were found in the area of Federal and North Streets, and another two were recovered around Proctor Street, police said. Police believe there may have been a third dog abandoned on Proctor Street which they have not yet recovered.

“The abandoned dogs are malnourished, dehydrated, and show signs of abuse and neglect,” police said in the release. “Salem Police are actively investigating this as a case of animal cruelty.”

Advertisement:

Police said they also notified the MSPCA.

In a similar case earlier this year, New Hampshire State Police brought animal cruelty charges against a couple who allegedly abandoned a dog on the side of a bridge.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible for abandoning these dogs is asked to call Salem police at (978) 745-9700, or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627.

Salem police found pit bulls abandoned on city streets Sunday morning. – Salem Police Department