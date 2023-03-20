Crime Attleboro 22-year-old sentenced for raping pre-teen neighbor during Super Bowl party Kevin Cardona pleaded guilty to charges earlier this month.

A 22-year-old Attleboro man has been sentenced for raping his pre-teen neighbor during a Super Bowl party in February 2019, officials said Monday.

Kevin Cardona was sentenced by Judge Raffi Yessayan to serve three to five years in state prison, to be followed by five years of supervised probation, according to a Bristol County District Attorney’s Office release. The state had asked for five to 10 years in state prison, while the defense requested two-and-a-half years behind bars.

Cardona pleaded guilty on March 3 in Fall River Superior Court to charges of rape of a child by force and indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14.

Advertisement:

The incident occurred during the party at the victim’s home, prosecutors said.

“The defendant, who was 18 at the time, entered the girl’s bedroom where he first molested her and then raped her while covering her mouth,” the release states.

The girl reported the incident to her therapist the next day, and Attleboro police were subsequently notified. Police then secured DNA evidence linking Cardona to the crime, officials said.