Crime Boston police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old Roxbury girl Kanna Darius Hunt was last seen March 17.

Boston police are asking the public for help finding a 14-year-old Roxbury girl who has been missing since Friday.

Kanna Darius Hunt, 14, is missing from Roxbury. – Boston Police Department

Kanna Darius Hunt was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on March 17 in the area of Crawford Street in Roxbury, police said in a news release Monday. Police believe she may be near 301 Warren St. in Roxbury or 100 Washington St. in Dorchester.

Kanna is approximately 5-foot-5, and was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and blue Crocs, police said.

Anyone with information on Kanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275.

On Saturday, Boston police put out a request for help finding a 14-year-old Hyde Park boy. Last week, a 13-year-old Dorchester girl and a 16-year-old Swansea boy were also reported missing.