Boston police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old Roxbury girl

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are asking the public for help finding a 14-year-old Roxbury girl who has been missing since Friday.
Kanna Darius Hunt was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on March 17 in the area of Crawford Street in Roxbury, police said in a news release Monday. Police believe she may be near 301 Warren St. in Roxbury or 100 Washington St. in Dorchester.
Kanna is approximately 5-foot-5, and was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and blue Crocs, police said.
Anyone with information on Kanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275.
On Saturday, Boston police put out a request for help finding a 14-year-old Hyde Park boy. Last week, a 13-year-old Dorchester girl and a 16-year-old Swansea boy were also reported missing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.