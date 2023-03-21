Crime Man found unconscious with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Crossing The man was found "face up and unconscious."

First-responders took a man to a hospital Friday evening after he was found unconscious in Boston’s Downtown Crossing neighborhood with life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report about the incident, the man was found around 9 p.m. at an ATM near 17 Winter St. When police located the man, he was lying “face up and unconscious.”

Officers didn’t notice any obvious injuries to the man’s head, the report said, but paramedics told police they found a “small abrasion” on the back of his head. It is unclear based on the police report if he was suffering from any other injuries.

Boston police spokesperson John Boyle confirmed that the man appeared to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, but did not provide an update on the man’s current condition.

The Boston police homicide unit is investigating the case, The Boston Globe reported, but the police report does not mention an assault. The man was not suspected of having been drunk or under the influence of drugs, the report indicates.

Boyle did not provide any further identifying information about the man, but said no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Boston police announced last April that they would increase their presence in the Downtown Crossing area after responding to a string of vandalisms, thefts, and assaults by juveniles in the shopping district.

In November, an 18-year-old was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing subway station, and three juveniles were subsequently charged in connection with the attack.