Police arrest New Bedford man accused of throwing woman into campfire and holding her to flames

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A New Bedford man accused of throwing a woman into a campfire and holding her to the flames has been arrested, the Fairhaven Police Department announced on Tuesday.
Robert McWilliams, a 45-year-old whose last known address was in New Bedford, is facing several assault charges after police found a woman Monday night suffering from burns on her upper body. After investigating, police identified McWilliams as the suspect.
Police say that they first heard reports of a suspicious person near Long Road. at 8:15 Monday night, and when they arrived, found a woman with several burns. She told police that a man she knew threw and and held her in a campfire before she was able to escape. The department says she was transported to a local hospital, where her condition is currently unknown.
Officers found McWilliams in wooded area nearby, where they arrested him without incident.
The 45-year-old was arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court and is facing charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness, and assault with intent to kill.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.