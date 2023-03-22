Crime Police: Arkansas man delivering dogs arrested for illegal possession of firearms Massachusetts State Police say the dogs were delivered to the parties that initially purchased them.

Police arrested an Arkansas man driving in Massachusetts Sunday morning for carrying four firearms and three large-capacity magazines without a license.

Massachusetts State Police said that Tayvian Chamberlain, a 20-year-old from Bentonville, Arkansas, was driving a 2021 Dodge Durango SUV on Day Boulevard in South Boston with an expired paper registration at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. Chamberlain, who said he was delivering three dogs in Massachusetts, told the trooper he had several firearms in his vehicle for personal protection.

The 20-year-old also said that he purchased the unregistered weapons at a gun show in Arkansas, a state which does not require a license to carry. After removing Chamberlain from the vehicle to detain him, troopers found an AR pistol with a drum magazine, which held 70 rounds of .223 ammunition, a Canix pistol with a magazine holding 18 9mm rounds, a Glock 43 pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds, and a Glock 41 pistol with a magazine holding 13 .45 caliber rounds. Additionally, troopers found a magazine holding six 9mm rounds and several other loose rounds throughout the vehicle.

Chamberlain was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, three counts of improper storage of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He could not post a $40,000 bail and was held at the State Police South Boston Barracks until Monday morning, where he was then transported to South Boston District Court for arraignment.

Boston Animal Control, who took possession of the two Labrador Retrievers and an Italian Mastiff, were able to deliver the three dogs to the buying parties.