Crime Boy, 15, shot multiple times while riding motorized scooter in Lynn The teen had non-life-threatening injuries, and there are no current suspects in the drive-by shooting, police said.

Police are seeking a drive-by shooter who shot a teen riding a motorized scooter in Lynn around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and was deemed to have non-life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday night.

Kmiec told Boston.com Wednesday that police have since located a white vehicle “a short distance away” from where the shooting happened. They believe this to be the car used, but have not yet found a suspect.

Billie Hukill, a resident of the neighborhood where the shooting happened near Fayette and Marianna streets, told Boston 25 she saw the boy get shot and called 911.

“It’s horrible because I saw him fall off his moped and beg for help and people just passed him by,” she said.

Hukill said a young girl helped her apply pressure to the victim’s wound.

“He was asking me ‘please don’t let me die. Can I please have some water? Please don’t let me die,’” she told the news station. “I said, ‘It’s OK honey. I called the ambulance. You’re not going to die. Just please lay very still while I hold your leg.’”

When officers arrived they determined the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Kmiec said. Hukill said he was shot in the thigh, buttocks, and arm. Kmiec said EMTs treated him on the scene then took him to the hospital.

“I just want to save him,” Hukill said. “I don’t want anybody to die, especially a child. I have kids that age.”

Kmiec said the investigation is ongoing and there is no other information publicly available at this time.