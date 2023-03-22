Crime Somerville shooting: Dozens of shots fired from passing vehicles, according to police No one was injured in the shooting, though stray bullets struck several storefronts and parked cars, police said.

Several storefronts and parked cars were damaged in Somerville Tuesday night after people shot at each other from two passing vehicles, police said.

Somerville police initially responded to a report of shots fired on Temple Street around 9 p.m., the department said in a press release. There, they found approximately 16 shell casings.

The same vehicles fled the area west on Broadway Street and fired more shots in the area of Main Street between Moreland and Fremont streets, according to the release. Police found an additional 16 shell casings at the second location.

No one was injured, though stray bullets struck several glass storefronts and parked cars, police said.

On 3/21/23 at approximately 9:02 PM, SPD responded to the area of 31 Temple St for report of shots fired. This is an active police investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Department at 617-625-1600 ext. 7238



Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino will increase police presence and deploy additional resources in the areas where the gunfire occurred, according to the release.

“Although we believe there is no ongoing threat to the immediate area, we ask residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the Somerville Police Department,” police said.

Anyone with information can call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 or make an anonymous tip via the Somerville PD app, available on iOS or Android devices.