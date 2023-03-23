Crime Arlington man charged for allegedly defacing Bluebikes station with homophobic graffiti Albert Silva, 65, allegedly defaced the Bluebikes station four times within the last month.

Arlington police arrested a 65-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly defacing a Bluebikes station with homophobic graffiti several times.

Police have charged Arlington resident Albert Silva with four counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Arlington police said in a news release that they identified Silva as a suspect after he was spotted by an officer who was patrolling near the Bluebikes station. The station had been defaced with homophobic graffiti multiple times over the last month.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, the officer noticed a car next to the Bluebikes station, as well as a man, who was later identified as Silva, next to the car. Police said that when the officer approached Silva, he got into the car and drove off.

Advertisement:

The officer noticed that the Bluebikes station had been defaced again, so he followed the car to a nearby apartment building. Police said that after speaking with Silva, they identified him as the person behind the graffiti.

Silva was arrested without incident and arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court.

“We want everyone in Arlington to feel that they are respected, accepted and welcomed. We do not tolerate hateful, discriminatory incidents in our community, and anyone found responsible for such acts will be held accountable,” Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in the release.

Earlier this month, racist and homophobic graffiti was found in a gender-neutral bathroom at Arlington High School.