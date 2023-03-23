Crime Hingham police seek man who robbed store at gunpoint while wearing Yankees cap The suspect entered Richdale Food Shops on Lincoln Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. Hingham police are searching for this man, who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Hingham police

Hingham police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon while wearing a New York Yankees cap and medical face mask.

Authorities, in a Facebook post, said the man entered the Richdale Food Shops at 185 Lincoln St., brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, and demanded money around 2 p.m.

“The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, with a beard,” Hingham police wrote. “He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, black jacket with yellow zipper, black sweatpants, and a surgical mask. The male fled in an unknown direction following the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Police shared a photo of the suspect on social media.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 781-749-1212 or email [email protected] Anonymous tips can also be submitted at hpd.org.