Hingham police seek man who robbed store at gunpoint while wearing Yankees cap

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Hingham police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon while wearing a New York Yankees cap and medical face mask.
Authorities, in a Facebook post, said the man entered the Richdale Food Shops at 185 Lincoln St., brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, and demanded money around 2 p.m.
“The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, with a beard,” Hingham police wrote. “He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, black jacket with yellow zipper, black sweatpants, and a surgical mask. The male fled in an unknown direction following the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money.”
Police shared a photo of the suspect on social media.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 781-749-1212 or email [email protected] Anonymous tips can also be submitted at hpd.org.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.