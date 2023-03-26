Crime 2 indicted for murder in 2022 Worcester fatal shooting A third man was indicted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Two men have been indicted for the murder of a Worcester man who was shot and killed in his home in October 2022, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Andrew Barley, 28, was shot and killed in his home on Oct. 24, 2022. – Obituary Photo

On Thursday, a Worcester County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Berny Calderon and 23-year-old Kelvin Verde on charges of murder, home invasion, and armed robbery in connection with the death of 28-year-old Andrew Barley, the release said.

A third man, Luis Cotto, was indicted by the grand jury on the charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

On Oct. 24, 2022, the release said, Worcester police responded around 8:40 a.m. to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St. There, they found Barley suffering from gunshot wounds. First-responders took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement:

Worcester police investigated Barley’s death with the help of Worcester County prosecutors, Boston police, and Nashua, N.H., police, leading to the charges against Calderon, Verde, and Cotto, the release said.

Both Calderon and Verde were arraigned in Worcester District Court earlier this year and have been held without bail since. Cotto was arraigned in Worcester District Court in November and had bail set at $50,000.

The indictments move their cases to Worcester Superior Court. A date has not yet been set for their arraignments.

According to his obituary, Barley was a lifelong Worcester resident who graduated from Worcester Vocational High School and worked in construction with his father.