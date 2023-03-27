Crime Teen dies after being hit by truck in remote Western Mass. cornfield Jesse Johansmeyer was attending a bonfire in Hatfield.

A Florence teen died Saturday morning in hospital care after being hit by a truck in a remote Western Massachusetts cornfield late Friday night, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Jesse Johansmeyer, 19, was reportedly hit by a white truck around 11:30 p.m. Friday following a bonfire in Hatfield Meadows, a remote area off Great Neponset Road and South Street near the Connecticut River. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Johansmeyer was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he later died.

Hatfield and state police are still investigating. Those with information are asked to call the Hatfield Police Department at 413-247-0323.