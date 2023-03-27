Crime Worcester man indicted for 2021 murder of woman he lived with Prosecutors say 32-year-old Kyle Curley assaulted 29-year-old Erica Lara, leaving her with injuries that lead to her death.

A 32-year-old Worcester man has been indicted for murder for the 2021 killing of a woman he lived with, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Erica Lara, 29, was found dead by police in June 2021. – Obituary Photo

Prosecutors have accused Kyle Curley of assaulting 29-year-old Erica Lara and leaving her with injuries that lead to her death, the release said.

On June 29, 2021, Worcester police responded to a Kelley Square apartment for a report of a death and discovered Lara’s body, the release said. They later determined that Curley was living with Lara at the time of her death.

Worcester police investigated Lara’s death with the help of Worcester County prosecutors and San Diego, Calif. police, leading to the charges against Curley, the release said.

On Friday, a Worcester County grand jury indicted Curley for murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and intimidation of a witness in connection with Lara’s death, the release said.

Curley was arraigned in Worcester District Court in December and ordered held without bail. The date for his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court has not yet been set.

“Erica was known for her huge heart and bubbly personality. Erica was loving, caring, and would give the world to anyone who needed it, even when she didn’t have anything herself to give,” her obituary reads. “Erica will always be remembered for her love of giraffes, Wizard of Oz, funny memes, and tacos. There are no words to express how much Erica will be missed by so many.”