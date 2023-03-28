Crime Suspect evades police after Charlestown car chase The suspect eventually crashed near the Tobin Bridge then fled on foot. Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police are actively investigating a suspect, believed to have several warrants and a suspended drivers license, who fled from police on Tuesday. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

After a car chase in Charlestown Tuesday afternoon, Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police are still looking for a suspect who crashed their car near the Tobin Bridge then fled on foot, the department said in a Tuesday statement.

The suspect’s Dodge Charger GT crashed into a guardrail, damaging the left-front side of the vehicle.

Around 12:27 p.m. on Tuesday, police attempted to stop a suspect from the Charlestown Housing Development described as a 6-foot 190-pound Black male with long black dreads, who they believed had a suspended driver’s license and several warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect, who The Boston Globe reports was driving a green Dodge Charger GT, fled from police and eventually crashed into a guardrail on Terminal St., damaging the left-front side of the vehicle. The suspect then exited his car and ran towards a large warehouse located at 200 Terminal St.

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police, a Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, and a K9 unit could not find the suspect during a search of the warehouse, which concluded around 4 p.m.

Officers located one firearm inside the abandoned vehicle and an additional weapon within 200 Terminal St. The Globe reports that police began clearing the scene around 4 p.m.

Boston Police are actively investigating the incident, and encourage anyone with information to contact detectives at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).