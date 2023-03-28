Crime Police: Loaded gun found at Dorchester playground The gun and a separate loaded magazine were found around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon at Walker Playground. Police found the loaded gun, a 9mm Taurus GC3 handgun and a separate loaded magazine, around 2:45 p.m. Monday morning. Boston Police

Boston Police found a loaded gun at a playground in Dorchester Monday afternoon, the department said in a statement.

Officers dispatched to Walker Playground, located at 515 Norfolk St. in Dorchester, found the loaded 9mm Taurus GC3 handgun and a separate loaded magazine around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon after being contacted by a “concerned individual.”

Police turned over the gun and magazine to the BPD Firearms Analysis Unit for processing, as the department continues its investigation.

“This recovery was made possible as a direct result of a concerned individual who contacted us after observing the unattended firearm possibly averting an accident or an act of violence within the community,” the department said. “Always remember: ‘if you see something, say something.'”