Crime DA: One suspect still at large, one arraigned in Randolph murder Shawn Johnson, 29, pleaded not guilty to a range of charges. Jovanni Delossantos, 29, remains at-large. Anyone with information is advised to contact Randolph police. Norfolk County District Attorney

One of two Worcester men indicted for murder in a fatal July 2022 shooting outside a Randolph social club was taken into custody and arraigned March 23, according to the Norfolk DA. Authorities are still searching for the man’s alleged accomplice.

Shawn Johnson, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault, among others. He was ordered held without bail and will return to court May 31.

Jovani Delossantos, 29, of Worcester was indicted on the same charges, but remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.

A third person, Bianca Chionchio, 28, also faced an accessory charge for allegedly driving the suspects to New York after the shooting and then returning home without them. Chionchio was indicted in December. She entered a plea of not guilty and is free on $15,000 cash bail, the DA said. She is due back in Norfolk Superior Court on June 9.

Advertisement:

On July 4, Randolph police responded to a parking lot across the street from Mojitos Country Club for a report of a shooting. Two adult men were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a Boston hospital. One of the men, Ivanildo Cabral, 29, of Worcester, died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the crime stemmed from “an exchange of words,” according to the DA’s office, and resulted in multiple shots fired.