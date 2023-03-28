Crime Conn. teen pleads guilty to holding up same convenience store 5 times in 6 weeks Jermaine Cannon, 19, of New Haven, Connecticut pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Hartford on Monday to robbery and firearm charges in connection to five gunpoint robberies at a Connecticut convenience store over the course of six weeks in 2021, according to prosecutors.

Jermaine Cannon of New Haven, Connecticut pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut’s office said in a statement.

Cannon was arrested after the fifth robbery on Nov. 11, 2021, officials said.

The 2021 robberies took place at Howard Mini Mart & Deli on Howard Avenue in New Haven on Sept. 30, Oct. 27, Nov. 6, Nov. 10, and Nov. 11, according to court documents and statements made in court.

During all of the incidents, Cannon pointed a gun and threatened to shoot store employees, prosecutors said.

At the time of Cannon’s arrest, authorities conducted a search of his residence and found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a distinctive hoodie that he is said to have worn during the Nov. 10 robbery, and a pair of latex gloves, according to prosecutors.

Cannon is expected back in court for sentencing on June 19. He has been detained since his arrest.

Cannon could face up to 20 years in prison on each count of interference with commerce by robbery, as well as a mandatory consecutive term of at least seven years for the firearm charge, prosecutors said.