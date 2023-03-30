Crime N.H. man smothered and killed his wife in murder-suicide, police say Police found the bodies after a home care service requested a welfare check at the couple's Dover home.

A New Hampshire man killed his wife in a murder-suicide in their Dover home on Tuesday, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators believe that 56-year-old Sean Navish smothered his wife, 58-year-old Christine Navish, killing her by asphyxiation, the state attorney general’s office said in a news release. He is believed to have then killed himself through suffocation or smothering.

Dover police responded to the Navishs’ home on Dowaliby Court at 3:14 p.m. on March 28 after a home care service asked them to conduct a welfare check on the couple, the DA’s office said. Police found the Navishs’ bodies in the home. No one else lived with them.

The New Hampshire chief medical examiner determined the cause and manner of the Navishs’ deaths on Thursday, the DA’s office said.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reported that the Navishs have lived at 4 Dowaliby Ct. since 2018, and that the couple has been listed as married in public records since at least 2021.

Authorities are still investigating the Navishs’ deaths. They have not specified a motive. No further information has been released.