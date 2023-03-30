Crime Statewide alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ Holyoke murder suspect Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, a 21-year-old Springfield man, is suspected of murdering Louis Ramos last December.

Massachusetts officials issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, a 21-year-old Springfield man wanted in connection to a Holyoke murder last December.

The Massachusetts State Police’s Commonwealth Fusion Center, which issued the statement, stated that Pabon Flores is suspected of the Dec. 7, 2022 murder of 49-year-old Louis Ramos from Chicopee.

The Massachusetts Hampden County State Police Detective Unit and Holyoke Police Department are actively looking for Pabon Flores, who is believed to have shot Ramos in the area of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:20 p.m. Dec. 7.

The Fusion Center described Pabon Flores as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and eyes and a tattoo on his left forearm that says, “As I Walk Through The Val…” They believe he might be armed and dangerous and in the Holyoke and Springfield area.

Advertisement:

The statement advises people to exercise caution around Pabon Flores and to call Hampden District Attorney’s Office at 413-505-5993 or the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 if they come into contact with him.

The State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County is seeking EVDYEKE ONIEL PABON FLORES, 21, who is wanted for a Dec. 7, 2022 homicide in Holyoke. He is known to frequent Holyoke and Springfield and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Please call # on flyer w/info or if seen. pic.twitter.com/gPG2lBRWxV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2023