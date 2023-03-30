Crime Whitman man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly kicking rider into T pit Whitman police confirmed that Kedrian Perry Marshall is also a suspect in a Tuesday night stabbing. MBTA Transit Police shared these photos of 23-year-old Whitman man Kedrian Perry Marshall, who is accused of kicking someone into the pit at the State Street T station Tuesday afternoon. MBTA Transit Police/Twitter

A 23-year-old Whitman man was arrested for attempted murder Wednesday after allegedly kicking someone into the pit at a T station downtown, MBTA Transit Police said.

Kedrian Perry Marshall “violently kicked an unsuspecting individual” at State Street station around 2 p.m. Tuesday, TPD alleged in a tweet.

The alleged assault was unprovoked, Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told Boston.com in an email. Sullivan said there were no trains entering the station at the time of the incident, and the unidentified victim “got out of the pit under his own power.”

He declined medical attention and was not injured, according to TPD.

Advertisement:

Transit police detectives arrested Marshall the next day following an “intense investigation,” the department wrote on Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether Marshall had retained an attorney.

Whitman Chief of Police Timothy Hanlon told Boston.com in an email that his department has been working with MBTA Transit Police since Wednesday morning, and that the two departments were also able to identify Marshall as the suspect in a Tuesday night apartment complex stabbing in Whitman.

The Whitman Police Department had previously shared images of the suspect, shown in a light green fleece jacket that appears to match the one Marshall wore in photos from TPD.

Hanlon said more information on the Whitman case is forthcoming.

3/28 2PM at #MBTA State Street Sta. a male violently kicked an unsuspecting individual into the pit. After an intense investigation TPD detectives on 3/29 arrested Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman for Attempted Murder. The victim declined medical services/not injured. pic.twitter.com/afoax3KTqV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

Whitman Police Department Seeks Suspect in Stabbing at Apartment Complex https://t.co/ucW973EjWy pic.twitter.com/pZ0FXHqccu — Whitman Police (@WhitmanPolice) March 29, 2023