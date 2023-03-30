Whitman man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly kicking rider into T pit

Newsletter Signup
A 23-year-old Whitman man was arrested for attempted murder Wednesday after allegedly kicking someone into the pit at a T station downtown, MBTA Transit Police said.
Kedrian Perry Marshall “violently kicked an unsuspecting individual” at State Street station around 2 p.m. Tuesday, TPD alleged in a tweet.
The alleged assault was unprovoked, Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told Boston.com in an email. Sullivan said there were no trains entering the station at the time of the incident, and the unidentified victim “got out of the pit under his own power.”
He declined medical attention and was not injured, according to TPD.
Transit police detectives arrested Marshall the next day following an “intense investigation,” the department wrote on Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether Marshall had retained an attorney.
Whitman Chief of Police Timothy Hanlon told Boston.com in an email that his department has been working with MBTA Transit Police since Wednesday morning, and that the two departments were also able to identify Marshall as the suspect in a Tuesday night apartment complex stabbing in Whitman.
The Whitman Police Department had previously shared images of the suspect, shown in a light green fleece jacket that appears to match the one Marshall wore in photos from TPD.
Hanlon said more information on the Whitman case is forthcoming.
