Crime Groton police arrest 6 minors for crashing stolen SUV The suspects fled the crash site, and officers found them on foot. The empty car after it had crashed into the common. Courtesy of Groto Police Department

Six minors allegedly stole an SUV and crashed it into the Groton Town Common around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police said in a press release. Groton police arrested the suspects, who were unharmed.

The SUV initially evaded police on Route 225 going over 80 miles per hour and headed toward the common. When a Groton officer found the vehicle, it had already crashed into the common. The driver and passengers had fled the scene, police report.

A foot search ensued, and a team of officers was able to locate the six juveniles who are believed to have been in the car. Five of them were found hiding behind a dental office on Main Street, and the other was found on Willowdale Road.

Advertisement:

Ayer, Shirley, and Pepperell police assisted with the search.

The minors are all being charged with crimes related to stealing and crashing the motor vehicle, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon.