Crime Lowell driver arrested in swamp after wild police chase faces charges In the car, police also found drugs and alcohol.

An erratic driver who reportedly caused multiple crashes on the Massachusetts Turnpike and evaded police was eventually caught and arrested in a swamp Sunday night, according to state police. In the car, police also found drugs and alcohol.

The driver, who has since been identified as Carlos A. Rodriguez, 33, of Lowell, now faces a dozen charges, including drunk driving, failure to stop for police, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Dudley District Court Monday morning.

Police said in a release that around 5:30 p.m. on Monday a caller reported a gold Cadillac driving erratically westbound on the highway. The car had reportedly caused multiple crashes and would not stop.

An officer in Charlton attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Rodriguez reportedly did not comply. During the chase that ensued, another crash occurred, and the officer had to tend to those involved in the crash.

Witnesses say the car crashed again further down the highway, and they saw the driver flee the scene. At this point, state troopers began searching for the driver on foot, police report.

Police reportedly found the driver behind a home on Sturbridge Road before a chase ensued. They were able to arrest him at a swamp off Simpson Road.

A female passenger involved in one of the crashes was injured, police say. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Rodriguez was also sent to a hospital for unidentified injuries.