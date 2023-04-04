17-year-old arrested in connection with Roxbury homicide

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police arrested two 17-year-old boys in East Boston on Monday — one in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Roxbury in September, and another who is accused of having a loaded firearm on his person during the apprehension of the other suspect.
The two were arrested around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 212 Waldemar Ave. in East Boston, Boston police noted in a news release.
The first boy had been wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: murder, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.
The teen was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez of Boston in Roxbury last September.
The shooting took place on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29 on Shawmut Avenue. Police had responded to the area around 6 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS transported Moreta-Gonzalez to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
On Monday, police arrested the 17-year-old suspect during a traffic stop, which also led them to recover a loaded 9mm SCCY Industries CPX-2.
Upon discovering this, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Dorchester. The driver is expected to appear in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.
An investigation into the September homicide remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.