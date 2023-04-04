Crime 17-year-old arrested in connection with Roxbury homicide Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston was fatally shot on Shawmut Avenue in September.

Boston police arrested two 17-year-old boys in East Boston on Monday — one in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Roxbury in September, and another who is accused of having a loaded firearm on his person during the apprehension of the other suspect.

The two were arrested around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 212 Waldemar Ave. in East Boston, Boston police noted in a news release.

The first boy had been wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: murder, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police.

The teen was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez of Boston in Roxbury last September.

The shooting took place on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29 on Shawmut Avenue. Police had responded to the area around 6 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported Moreta-Gonzalez to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, police arrested the 17-year-old suspect during a traffic stop, which also led them to recover a loaded 9mm SCCY Industries CPX-2.

Upon discovering this, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Dorchester. The driver is expected to appear in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

An investigation into the September homicide remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).