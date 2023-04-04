Crime Maryland woman pleads guilty to bilking U.S. via phantom job with Natick Dept. of Defense contractor Chantelle Boyd, 53, and a U.S. Army Natick Contracting Division employee also took numerous personal trips on the government's dime, according to the DOJ.

A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to conspiracy to defraud the government of thousands of dollars via a “no-show” job attached to a Department of Defense contracting organization in Natick, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Chantelle Boyd, 53, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and her alleged accomplice Thomas Bouchard were arrested in July 2020. The Department of Justice alleged that Bouchard used his relationship with the government contractor Evolution Enterprise, Inc., to have Boyd hired for a “no-show” job as an assistant.

Boyd’s position cost the Department of Defense more than $490,000 from 2014 to 2018, “during which Boyd performed little if any useful function,” according to the Department of Justice.

The pair was also accused of taking numerous personal trips between 2014 and 2018 using government money. Trips ranged between two and 15 days, and included destinations such as Orlando, Florida and Clearwater Beach, Florida.

On these trips, the two allegedly went to Disney parks and pools during work hours that they billed, according to the complaint against them. The two also shared a hotel room, despite Bouchard listing Boyd as his personal assistant.

Bouchard worked for the U.S. Army Natick Contracting Division, an agency that does contracting for the Department of Defense. He would reportedly alter, create, and approve fake travel reimbursements for the couple after their trips.

Boyd pleaded guilty for her part in the scheme, which includes one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of theft of government funds, as well as making false declarations before the grand jury. She is set to be sentenced in June and could face up to 20 years in prison, $750,000 in fines, and nine years of parole.