Police: Man bit officer after exposing himself at Harvard Station

MBTA Transit Police arrested a 39-year-old man Sunday afternoon after he was accused of exposing himself to commuters at the Harvard Station in Cambridge.
Authorities received reports around 3 p.m. that a man – later identified by police as Benjamin Zhao – was harassing people at the Red Line station, according to police.
Police said Zhao bit a transit officer who was trying to take him into custody, breaking the skin.
Zhao is now facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and lewd conduct, transit police Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed by email.
The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
