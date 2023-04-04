Crime Police: Man bit officer after exposing himself at Harvard Station The 39-year-old man is now facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and lewd conduct. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

MBTA Transit Police arrested a 39-year-old man Sunday afternoon after he was accused of exposing himself to commuters at the Harvard Station in Cambridge.

Authorities received reports around 3 p.m. that a man – later identified by police as Benjamin Zhao – was harassing people at the Red Line station, according to police.

Police said Zhao bit a transit officer who was trying to take him into custody, breaking the skin.

Zhao is now facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and lewd conduct, transit police Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed by email.

The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

