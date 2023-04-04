Crime Woburn restaurant owners charged with forced labor A father-and-son duo, along with a relative in Brazil, allegedly smuggled migrants into the U.S. and forced them to work under harsh conditions in Woburn. Federal agents loaded evidence seized from The Dog House Bar&Grill in Woburn into a waiting van. Federal and local law enforcement officials raided multiple Woburn homes and businesses last October. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe

A father and son who own two Woburn restaurants and a relative who lives in Brazil are facing new charges related to allegations that they smuggled people into the U.S. for tens of thousands of dollars. They then allegedly employed those people in their restaurants and withheld wages in order to pay off the smuggling debts, prosecutors said.

Jesse James Moraes, 65, and Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 43 own and operate Taste of Brazil—Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar and Grill in Woburn. Chelbe Willams Moraes, 62, also faces charges. The brother of Jesse Moraes and uncle of Hugo Moraes, he lives in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The three men were charged in a superseding indictment with forced labor conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday. Jesse and Hugo Moraes were charged with forced labor and attempted forced labor. Jesse Moraes was charged with labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking, and money laundering conspiracy.

They were charged with human smuggling last October, and law enforcement agents raided multiple homes and businesses related to the defendants.

“This case is another stark example of the human trafficking that’s happening every single day in our country and our Commonwealth and the heinous lengths some employers go to in the pursuit of profit,” Rollins said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege Chelbe Moraes targeted and smuggled migrants from Brazil into the U.S. for fees ranging from about $18,000 to $22,000. When the migrants arrived stateside, Jesse and Hugo Moraes allegedly targeted and recruited them to work in their Woburn restaurants. They did this by promising good jobs and a better life than they had in Brazil, prosecutors said. They also arranged for the victims to rent and share apartments owned or controlled by the defendants.

Jesse and Hugo Moraes allegedly withheld wages from the migrants to pay off the smuggling debts. The father and son duo forced the victims to work long hours with lots of difficult manual labor while subjecting them to threats of “financial harm, violence and deportation to prevent them from quitting and demanding better pay and working conditions,” prosecutors said.

The three defendants allegedly gave or offered to give fake documentation to the migrants to support asylum claims or false work authorization claims.

“Labor traffickers treat humans like commodities, profiting from the mistreatment of their workforce and using force, fraud, or coercion to push people to work and make it difficult or impossible to leave,” Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England Michael J. Krol said in a statement.

A source told law enforcement last year that they were smuggled into the country by the Moraes men and paid half up front. The source then was required to pay the rest back in $1,450 installments starting six months after they arrived in Massachusetts. The source was allegedly paid $3 per hour for working 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. shifts at Taste of Brazil, WCVB reported.

“It is alleged that these defendants conspired to take advantage of the American dream. Individuals seeking to come to the United States for a better life to benefit themselves and their families were allegedly taken advantage of and deceived,” Rollins said in a statement. “This hurts the overwhelming majority of people who abide by our immigration laws, especially those seeking refuge out of fear of persecution in their home country. The victims in this case are real people with families who have taken on immeasurable risk to come to the United States, only to be met with threats of violence and oppression.”