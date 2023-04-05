Crime Police warn of fictitious tattoo shop that swindled a dozen people TikTok and Instagram accounts for the supposed Quincy shop have since been removed.

A tattoo shop claiming to be in Quincy and going by the name “KTD Tattoo” is believed to have scammed a dozen people, Quincy police said on Facebook. Police say they’re aware of would-be customers who have sent money to what they believe is a fake shop.

Accounts for the alleged shop were made on Instagram and TikTok with the handle @ktd_tattoo_studio. They have since been removed.

The shop listed a South Street street address, police report. At least one prospective patron showed up at the address only to find “an old man’s apartment,” NBC10 Boston reported.

Police say the company does not appear to exist, and people should refrain from sending personal information or money to the shop. Previous funds were allegedly sent through Cash App.