Crime Man gets 15 years for carrying loaded gun into New Bedford trampoline park Chantra Say, 32, of Fall River pleaded guilty to unlawful firearm and ammunition possession charges in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday.

A Fall River man, who was arrested last month for bringing a loaded gun into a a trampoline park in New Bedford, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Chantra Say, 32, of Fall River pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license – subsequent offense with two priors, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawfully possessing ammunition with two prior crimes of violence, and possessing a large capacity feeding device, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

On Saturday, March 4, New Bedford police responded to Funz Trampoline Park around 7 p.m. for a report of a man in possession of a firearm, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect – later identified as Say – attempt to hand a bag off to another person who refused to accept it. As police approached him, Say tossed the bag into a nearby trashcan, they said.

Police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the bag.

The suspect attempted to resist their attempts to apprehend him and refused to identify himself during booking, police added.

Authorities soon discovered that Say was on probation out of Bristol County Superior Court on convictions of assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm in connection to a Fall River shooting that took place in the summer of 2010, they said.

The charge for unlawfully possessing ammunition with two priors came with a sentence of not less than 13.5 years and not more than 15 years in state prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors did not pursue a sentence for the carrying a loaded firearm without a license charge. The other two charges came with a sentence of 7-10 years to be served concurrently with the ammunition possession charge, officials said.