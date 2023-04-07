Crime Marlborough woman facing charges in road rage incident that victim calls a hate crime The woman allegedly struck another driver in the face with a set of keys and knocked out a tooth during the incident in Framingham.

A Marlborough woman is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting another woman with her keys during a violent road rage incident in Framingham last week.

Michelle Milburn has been charged with assault and battery, as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Framingham District Court clerk’s office.

Raissa Garcia, the alleged victim in the incident, told CBS Boston that Milburn almost crashed into her at a red light on March 29 and then approached her after they had both parked their cars. Video posted to social media appears to show the violent confrontation that reportedly followed.

Milburn allegedly punched Garcia in the face, hitting her in the mouth with a set of keys and knocking out a tooth, NBC10 Boston reported. Garcia, who immigrated to the United States from Brazil, told the news outlet that Milburn also told her to “go back to [her] country.”

“It’s a hate crime,” Garcia told NBC10.

Boston.com has reached out to Millburn’s attorney for comment.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Framingham Police Department said it is aware of the “unsettling” assault. The department said it is looking into whether bias played a role and that the investigation may result in additional charges.

“The Framingham Police Department takes incidents of potential hate seriously and such incidents are thoroughly investigated,” police said. “We would like the public to know that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to our community.”

In a statement of his own, Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky emphasized that “this unfortunate event is not reflective of those who call Framingham home, as the City of Framingham prides itself on being a welcoming and safe community for all.”

At least 6,000 Brazilians live in Framingham, making it the largest Brazilian community in the state and among the largest in the U.S., The Boston Globe reported in November.

The Massachusetts-based organization Brazilian Women’s Group condemned the Framingham incident on Facebook, labeling it a hate crime.

“As we say in Brazil, ‘mexeu com uma, mexeu com todas’ (loosely, by harming one of us, you harm all of us),” the organization wrote.

“As long as human beings continue to be victimized because of their nationality, skin color, religion, or sexual orientation, none of us will be safe,” the group added. “There is no place in the world for hate crimes and acts of white supremacy.”