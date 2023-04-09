Crime Man killed in Roxbury shooting near Franklin Park Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound on Columbus Avenue Saturday evening.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Roxbury near Franklin Park, Boston police said in a news release Sunday.

At 10:17 p.m., police were called to 2055 Columbus Ave. for a report that a person had been shot. There, police said, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WCVB reported that the man’s family has identified him as 42-year-old Brockton resident Christopher Shivers.

Boston police are still investigating the shooting and have not yet arrested anyone. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Advertisement:

It’s been just over a month since 56-year-old Jose Despeignes was shot and killed in Roxbury. Police charged 36-year-old Dorchester resident Austin Dillon with Despeignes’s murder soon after the shooting.